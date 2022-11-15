California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 31,286 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,286 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.61% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $93,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,359 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,185,000 after buying an additional 570,233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after buying an additional 397,986 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,635,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 106.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after buying an additional 320,642 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $127.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.38 and a 200-day moving average of $121.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

