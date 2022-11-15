California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,966 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.75% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $97,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $177.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.94 and its 200 day moving average is $189.31. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

