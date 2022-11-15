California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 83,831 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,831 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $96,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,561,000 after buying an additional 4,312,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,500,000 after buying an additional 406,617 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.37. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

