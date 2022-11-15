Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Director James S. Carter Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) Director James S. Carter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 283,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,094. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.