Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Director James S. Carter Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) Director James S. Carter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 283,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,094. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $20.50.
A number of analysts recently commented on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.
