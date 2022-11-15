Camtek (CAMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect Camtek to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camtek Stock Performance

CAMT opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Get Camtek alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAMT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Camtek Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. 27.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.