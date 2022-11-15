Camtek (CAMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect Camtek to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Camtek Stock Performance
CAMT opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on CAMT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek
Camtek Company Profile
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
