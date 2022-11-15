Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLVR. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Clever Leaves from $4.30 to $3.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $0.80 target price on shares of Clever Leaves in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.51.
Clever Leaves Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CLVR opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.13. Clever Leaves has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $6.24.
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.
