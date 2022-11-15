Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLVR. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Clever Leaves from $4.30 to $3.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $0.80 target price on shares of Clever Leaves in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.51.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Clever Leaves Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLVR opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.13. Clever Leaves has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clever Leaves

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 1,531.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,623 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter valued at $996,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.