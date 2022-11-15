Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $111.57 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

