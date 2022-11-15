Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ CFFN opened at $8.19 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
Capitol Federal Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.20. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 313,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 59,526 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,693,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)
