Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $8.19 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.20. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James G. Morris acquired 7,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,995 shares in the company, valued at $393,460.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,150 shares of company stock worth $80,374. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 313,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 59,526 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,693,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.