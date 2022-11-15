Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Short Interest Update

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the October 15th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,222,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after acquiring an additional 39,246 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,559,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after buying an additional 122,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,407,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 33,951 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,226,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 238,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 876,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 51,289 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

CTAQ opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.