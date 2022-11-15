Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRS. Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.75.

CRS opened at $40.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.01 and a beta of 1.69.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $522.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

