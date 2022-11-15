Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

CATY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $205.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $130,870.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 392,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,675,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $130,870.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 392,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,675,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $226,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,905 shares of company stock worth $579,670. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 45,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

