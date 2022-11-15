CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

