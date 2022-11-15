Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,114,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,495 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Centene were worth $94,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,697 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,119,000 after acquiring an additional 689,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Politan Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the first quarter. Politan Capital Management LP now owns 12,914,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,264,000 after acquiring an additional 233,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNC opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.94.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

