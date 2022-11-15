Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Short Interest Down 13.6% in October

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 780,500 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 903,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 0.3 %

CENTA stock opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,236,000 after purchasing an additional 67,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

