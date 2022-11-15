Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,731,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,005 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Century Aluminum worth $12,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CENX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Stock Down 4.3 %

CENX opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $828.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.68. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $30.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Century Aluminum

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

