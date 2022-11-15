Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,731,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,005 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Century Aluminum worth $12,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CENX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Century Aluminum Stock Down 4.3 %
CENX opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $828.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.68. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $30.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.