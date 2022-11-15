Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.15.
Ceridian HCM stock opened at $67.11 on Monday. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $121.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $366,250,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 22.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 377.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 649,656 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4,343.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 630,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 616,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,334,000.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
