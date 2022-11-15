Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Cowen

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.15.

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $67.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.59 and a beta of 1.47. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $121.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,881.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,988 shares of company stock worth $2,891,617 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 249.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $809,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.8% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 205,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 59,404 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

