Cerity Partners LLC Buys 59,879 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 371.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,879 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

