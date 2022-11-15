Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ABC opened at $154.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.29.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Insider Activity

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.