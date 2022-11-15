Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,576 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,576 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in F5 by 1,216.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,142,932,000 after buying an additional 517,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in F5 by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after acquiring an additional 416,388 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after acquiring an additional 237,116 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F5 by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $149.91 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.57 and its 200 day moving average is $156.12.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

