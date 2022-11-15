Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 568,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,355,000 after acquiring an additional 196,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,158,000 after acquiring an additional 376,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,680,000 after acquiring an additional 142,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $134.68 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $158.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

