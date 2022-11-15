Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 248,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after buying an additional 112,975 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 248,221 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 882,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1,017.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 392,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 357,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 297,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE VGM opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Cuts Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0411 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.