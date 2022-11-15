Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,069 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,000 after buying an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6,224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 74,694 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

