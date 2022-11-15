Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.82. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.