Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.82. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

