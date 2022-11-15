Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,816 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after buying an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after buying an additional 550,853 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 902.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,134,000 after buying an additional 408,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 88.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 711,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,537,000 after acquiring an additional 333,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day moving average is $93.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.42 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.30.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

