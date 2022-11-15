Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth $1,593,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,474,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,073 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.28. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.75% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 114.62%.

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $44,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,501.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $44,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,501.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $509,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 612,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,629.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

