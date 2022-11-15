Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 398.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Stock Down 1.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL stock opened at $1,271.18 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -129.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,169.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,246.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.