Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 274.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 199.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in Plug Power by 54.7% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.09.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

