Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 112.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.
Shares of NYSE APH opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.
Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.
