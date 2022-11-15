Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 720.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,551 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Xylem by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Xylem by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 105,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,162,000 after acquiring an additional 203,166 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xylem Trading Down 2.0 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.40.

NYSE:XYL opened at $108.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.32. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $131.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

