Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,496 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of SoFi Technologies worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 125.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $24.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOFI. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

