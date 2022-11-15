Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,180,000 after buying an additional 11,615,322 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,744 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $217,222,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5,835.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,692 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.78. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

