Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,082 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,443 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 56.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,347,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNP. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Insider Activity

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.13. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.85.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

