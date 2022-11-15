Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 45,935 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.9 %

ZBH opened at $113.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 85.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.14.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

