Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 10,264 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

