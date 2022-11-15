Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 2,123 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $1,577,216,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 50.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ASML by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after acquiring an additional 224,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €595.00 ($613.40) to €520.00 ($536.08) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($494.85) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $699.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $577.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $460.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $881.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

