Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 51,713 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

CHT opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

