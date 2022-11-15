Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 740.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €115.00 ($118.56) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €120.00 ($123.71) to €89.00 ($91.75) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.64. The company has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

