Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 1.14% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFAX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 214.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFAX opened at $67.31 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $57.44 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.57.

