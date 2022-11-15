Cerity Partners LLC Sells 18,753 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,753 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 98.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,411,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,306 shares of company stock valued at $290,310 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.45.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

