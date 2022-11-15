Cerity Partners LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $94.10 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

