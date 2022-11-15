Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 131,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,845,000 after buying an additional 409,146 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,617,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,043,000 after buying an additional 1,363,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,016,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,325,000 after acquiring an additional 563,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MPW stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.