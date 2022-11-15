Chardan Capital Boosts PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target to $16.00

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PDSB. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company.
PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.