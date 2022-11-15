Chardan Capital Boosts PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target to $16.00

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PDSB. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

