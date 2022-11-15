Chardan Capital Cuts Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Price Target to $12.00

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Femasys from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Femasys Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. Femasys has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.27.
About Femasys
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.
