Chardan Capital Cuts Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Price Target to $12.00

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMYGet Rating) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Femasys from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. Femasys has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Femasys by 125.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Femasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Femasys by 6,394.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 65,675 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Femasys by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 150,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Femasys by 2,381.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 52,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

