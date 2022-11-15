Chardan Capital Cuts Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Price Target to $12.00

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Femasys from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Femasys Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. Femasys has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Femasys

About Femasys

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Femasys by 125.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Femasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Femasys by 6,394.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 65,675 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Femasys by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 150,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Femasys by 2,381.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 52,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

