Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,646 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,739.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 645,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,065,000 after purchasing an additional 610,182 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,139,000 after acquiring an additional 553,121 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,159 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after acquiring an additional 152,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,485,173,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.42.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $242.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $397.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.