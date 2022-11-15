Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.