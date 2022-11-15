Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives C$12.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

TSE CSH.UN opened at C$8.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.56. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$7.58 and a one year high of C$13.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,060.00%.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Sharon Sallows acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at C$205,191.36. In other news, Director Virginia Ann Davis bought 5,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,068.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$167,012.90. Also, Director Sharon Sallows bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.64 per share, with a total value of C$86,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$205,191.36.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

