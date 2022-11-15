Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance
Shares of CMCM stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cheetah Mobile (CMCM)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.