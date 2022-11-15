Chemours (NYSE:CC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of CC opened at $33.40 on Monday. Chemours has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chemours will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Chemours by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chemours by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 104,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

