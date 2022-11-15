Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.75.

LNG opened at $164.50 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.85 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.10 and a 200-day moving average of $150.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

